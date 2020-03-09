It makes sense to watch United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) And Chevron Corporation (CVX)

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) shares are -19.70% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.09% or $1.01 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +7.22% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -21.17% down YTD and -19.29% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 3.88% and -11.35% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 27, 2020, Standpoint Research recommended the UPS stock is a Buy, while earlier, Deutsche Bank had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 03, 2020. 26 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the UPS stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 26 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $94.00 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $121.91. The forecasts give the United Parcel Service Inc. stock a price target range of $147.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $72.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 22.89 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 36.05% or -30.56%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $1.41, up from the $1.39 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $7.9, up 4.80% from $7.53 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.95 and $2.16. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $8.5 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 17 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 19 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 141,076 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 85,482. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 106,918 and 48,782 in purchases and sales respectively.

Brothers Norman M. Jr, a SVP, General Counsel & Sec at the company, sold 1,500 shares worth $159045.0 at $106.03 per share on May 01. The Chief Operating Officer had earlier sold another 1,500 UPS shares valued at $174641.0 on Nov 01. The shares were sold at $116.43 per share.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), on the other hand, is trading around $95.32 with a market cap of $182.65B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $129.14 and spell out a more modest performance – a 26.19% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.09 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Chevron Corporation (CVX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CVX’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 2.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $24.09 billion. This represented a 33.72% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $36.35 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$3.48 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.95 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $237.43 billion from $256.54 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $63.0 million while total current assets were at $28.33 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $27.31 billion, significantly lower than the $30.62 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $13.2 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 64 times at Chevron Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 31 times and accounting for 182,923 shares. Insider sales totaled 184,520 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 33 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 864.49k shares after the latest sales, with 1.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.70% with a share float percentage of 1.88B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Chevron Corporation having a total of 3,187 institutions that hold shares in the company.