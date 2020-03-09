It makes sense to watch Vale S.A. (VALE) And Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)

Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) shares are -27.80% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.83% or -$0.59 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.17% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -30.29% down YTD and -19.16% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.95% and -23.39% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 11, 2019, Jefferies recommended the VALE stock is a Buy, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 03, 2020. 25 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the VALE stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 25 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 16 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $9.53 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $14.55. The forecasts give the Vale S.A. stock a price target range of $21.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $11.40. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 34.5 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 54.62% or 16.4%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -131.60% in the current quarter to $0.28, down from the $0.56 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.58, down -4.20% from $1.12 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.1 and $0.56. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.57 for the next year.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ), on the other hand, is trading around $22.60 with a market cap of $28.85B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $40.74 and spell out a more modest performance – a 44.53% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.73 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CNQ’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 22.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.16 billion. This represented a 75.18% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $4.67 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.66 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.13 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2018), the total assets figure advanced to $59.5 billion from $59.03 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $429.56 million while total current assets were at $3.54 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $4.83 billion, significantly lower than the $6.68 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $2.89 billion.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.60% with a share float percentage of 1.16B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Canadian Natural Resources Limited having a total of 638 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 90.22 million shares worth more than $2.92 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Capital Research Global Investors held 7.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Royal Bank of Canada, with the investment firm holding over 65.33 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.11 billion and represent 5.50% of shares outstanding.