Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) up -48.86% since start of the year

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) is -50.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.88 and a high of $14.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The MGY stock was last observed hovering at around $7.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.85% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.05% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 43.09% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.26, the stock is -27.20% and -40.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.76 million and changing -11.95% at the moment leaves the stock -42.44% off its SMA200. MGY registered -48.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -39.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.84.

The stock witnessed a -40.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -44.60%, and is -16.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.80% over the week and 5.82% over the month.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) has around 45 employees, a market worth around $1.80B and $936.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.66 and Fwd P/E is 26.53. Profit margin for the company is 5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is -9.01% and -55.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $211.88M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -82.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.40% in year-over-year returns.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) Top Institutional Holders

224 institutions hold shares in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY), with 11.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.67% while institutional investors hold 118.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 287.49M, and float is at 105.52M with Short Float at 13.82%. Institutions hold 110.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is EnerVest Limited with over 34.89 million shares valued at $438.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 20.85% of the MGY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 24.81 million shares valued at $312.14 million to account for 14.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 12.3 million shares representing 7.35% and valued at over $154.69 million, while Davis Selected Advisers, LP holds 7.19% of the shares totaling 12.04 million with a market value of $151.42 million.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Busch Angela M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Busch Angela M bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $7.15 per share for a total of $71500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31961.0 shares.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 26 that LARSON JAMES R (Director) bought a total of 650 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 26 and was made at $7.74 per share for $5031.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23511.0 shares of the MGY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 25, CHAZEN STEPHEN I (Chairman, President & CEO) acquired 136,000 shares at an average price of $7.64 for $1.04 million. The insider now directly holds 6,830,349 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY).