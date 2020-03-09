Major Institutional Investor Trades Millions of Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA)

Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA) is 16.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.69 and a high of $11.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The GNCA stock was last observed hovering at around $2.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.47% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 65.57% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.41, the stock is 17.43% and 11.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.92 million and changing 17.56% at the moment leaves the stock -19.68% off its SMA200. GNCA registered -62.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.99.

The stock witnessed a 9.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.11%, and is 37.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.79% over the week and 10.17% over the month.

Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) has around 59 employees, a market worth around $66.72M. Distance from 52-week low is 42.60% and -78.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months.

Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Genocea Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.35. The EPS is expected to grow by 30.00% this year.

Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) Top Institutional Holders

43 institutions hold shares in Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA), with 3.41M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.35% while institutional investors hold 62.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.69M, and float is at 24.23M with Short Float at 0.98%. Institutions hold 55.03% of the Float.

Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Sonsini Peter W., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Sonsini Peter W. bought 2,857,142 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 24 at a price of $3.50 per share for a total of $10.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7.23 million shares.

Genocea Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 24 that MAKOWER JOSHUA (10% Owner) bought a total of 2,857,142 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 24 and was made at $3.50 per share for $10.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7.23 million shares of the GNCA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 24, MOTT DAVID M (10% Owner) acquired 2,857,142 shares at an average price of $3.50 for $10.0 million. The insider now directly holds 7,225,676 shares of Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA).