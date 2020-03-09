Major Institutional Investor Trades Millions of Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR)

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) is -40.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.95 and a high of $31.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The MUR stock was last observed hovering at around $18.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.3% off its average median price target of $27.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.35% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 31.04% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.86, the stock is -23.60% and -32.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.94 million and changing -12.67% at the moment leaves the stock -30.25% off its SMA200. MUR registered -47.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -18.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.68.

The stock witnessed a -29.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.27%, and is -15.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.62% over the week and 4.82% over the month.

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) has around 822 employees, a market worth around $2.78B and $2.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.30 and Fwd P/E is 23.02. Profit margin for the company is 40.80%. Distance from 52-week low is -6.43% and -49.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Murphy Oil Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.11 with sales reaching $713.5M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 187.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.30% in year-over-year returns.

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) Top Institutional Holders

415 institutions hold shares in Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR), with 9.42M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.15% while institutional investors hold 110.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 175.38M, and float is at 143.73M with Short Float at 15.04%. Institutions hold 103.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital International Investors with over 20.4 million shares valued at $546.78 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.98% of the MUR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 16.75 million shares valued at $448.93 million to account for 10.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 15.29 million shares representing 9.73% and valued at over $409.85 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 9.04% of the shares totaling 14.21 million with a market value of $380.82 million.

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) Insider Activity

A total of 77 insider transactions have happened at Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mirosh Walentin, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Mirosh Walentin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $19.00 per share for a total of $19000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28790.0 shares.

Murphy Oil Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that MURPHY ROBERT MADISON (Director) bought a total of 2,765 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $18.43 per share for $50959.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12233.0 shares of the MUR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 24, Mirosh Walentin (Director) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $20.88 for $20875.0. The insider now directly holds 29,790 shares of Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR).

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) that is trading -21.71% down over the past 12 months. Hess Corporation (HES) is -12.17% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.7% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 23.5 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.14.