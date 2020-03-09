Major Institutional Investor Trades Millions of WPX Energy Inc. (WPX)

WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE: WPX) is -52.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.67 and a high of $15.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The WPX stock was last observed hovering at around $7.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.31% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.03% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by 33 analysts, but current levels are 50.0% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.50, the stock is -39.61% and -46.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.85 million and changing -16.77% at the moment leaves the stock -40.70% off its SMA200. WPX registered -45.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -38.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.93.

The stock witnessed a -48.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.20%, and is -30.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.17% over the week and 5.81% over the month.

WPX Energy Inc. (WPX) has around 590 employees, a market worth around $3.26B and $2.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.73 and Fwd P/E is 6.45. Profit margin for the company is 11.20%. Distance from 52-week low is -15.25% and -57.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.40%).

WPX Energy Inc. (WPX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for WPX Energy Inc. (WPX) is a “Buy”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 28 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

WPX Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.11 with sales reaching $652.85M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 7.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 45.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.30% in year-over-year returns.

WPX Energy Inc. (WPX) Top Institutional Holders

507 institutions hold shares in WPX Energy Inc. (WPX), with 4.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.07% while institutional investors hold 100.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 501.06M, and float is at 412.57M with Short Float at 8.69%. Institutions hold 99.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 39.08 million shares valued at $413.84 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.38% of the WPX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 36.85 million shares valued at $390.2 million to account for 8.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 20.55 million shares representing 4.93% and valued at over $217.64 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.63% of the shares totaling 15.14 million with a market value of $207.97 million.

WPX Energy Inc. (WPX) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at WPX Energy Inc. (WPX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Vann J Kevin, the company’s EVP CFO. SEC filings show that Vann J Kevin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 24 at a price of $13.50 per share for a total of $675000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 452743.0 shares.

WPX Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that Kurz Karl F (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $11.31 per share for $113100.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 64367.0 shares of the WPX stock.

WPX Energy Inc. (WPX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) that is trading -63.01% down over the past 12 months. QEP Resources Inc. (QEP) is -80.59% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.52% from the last report on Dec 12, 2019 to stand at a total of 40.71 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.95.