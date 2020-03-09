McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Vs. HP Inc. (HPQ): Updated Outlook

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) shares are 0.63% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.27% or $0.54 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +5.32% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -8.94% down YTD and 2.34% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 2.42% and -7.24% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 10, 2019, RBC Capital Mkts recommended the MCD stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Telsey Advisory Group had Reiterated the stock as a Outperform on January 30, 2020. 31 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the MCD stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 31 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 22 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $198.86 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $230.17. The forecasts give the McDonald’s Corporation stock a price target range of $255.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $195.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 13.6 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 22.02% or -1.98%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 0.50% in the current quarter to $1.9, up from the $1.72 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $8.52, up 4.20% from $7.84 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $2.09 and $2.25. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $9.22 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 21 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 13 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 159,382 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 174,113. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 17,581 and 19,616 in purchases and sales respectively.

Henry Daniel, a EVP – Chief Info. Officer at the company, sold 3,035 shares worth $654164.0 at $215.54 per share on Feb 11. The Director had earlier bought another 1,000 MCD shares valued at $192130.0 on Feb 28. The shares were bought at $192.13 per share. DeBiase Francesca A. (EVP-Worldwide Supp Chain & Sus) sold 14,026 shares at $213.71 per share on Jan 30 for a total of $3.0 million while Hoovel Catherine A., (VP – Chief Acctg Officer) sold 2,555 shares on Jan 30 for $546770.0 with each share fetching $214.00.

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ), on the other hand, is trading around $21.41 with a market cap of $30.87B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $24.45 and spell out a more modest performance – a 12.43% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.4 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the HP Inc. (HPQ) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

HPQ’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 6.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $2.01 billion. This represented a 86.27% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $14.62 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.46 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.51 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Apr 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $31.66 billion from $33.47 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $17.48 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.28 billion, significantly higher than the $862.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.09 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 42 times at HP Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 19 times and accounting for 1,989,503 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,150,287 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 23 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.83M shares after the latest sales, with 83.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.60% with a share float percentage of 1.43B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HP Inc. having a total of 1,292 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 129.73 million shares worth more than $2.67 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dodge & Cox Inc, with the investment firm holding over 118.72 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.44 billion and represent 8.28% of shares outstanding.