Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO) up -49.76% since start of the year

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNLO) is -10.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.61 and a high of $8.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The MNLO stock was last observed hovering at around $3.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.88% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.71% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 17.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.15, the stock is -4.61% and -15.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.19 million and changing 26.91% at the moment leaves the stock -15.11% off its SMA200. MNLO registered -49.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -16.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.87.

The stock witnessed a -17.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.27%, and is 40.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.80% over the week and 12.98% over the month.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO) has around 40 employees, a market worth around $79.89M. Distance from 52-week low is 59.00% and -51.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.8 with sales reaching $980k over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.30% this year.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO) Top Institutional Holders

86 institutions hold shares in Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO), with 4.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.12% while institutional investors hold 99.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.25M, and float is at 18.30M with Short Float at 2.82%. Institutions hold 80.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vivo Capital, LLC with over 4.01 million shares valued at $18.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.41% of the MNLO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is First Manhattan Company with 2.17 million shares valued at $10.06 million to account for 8.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Great Point Partners LLC which holds 1.65 million shares representing 6.76% and valued at over $7.67 million, while venBio Partners LLC holds 5.98% of the shares totaling 1.46 million with a market value of $6.78 million.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 5 times.