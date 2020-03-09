Morgan Stanley (MS) Vs. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD): Updated Outlook

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) shares are -18.15% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.76% or -$0.75 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +3.72% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -27.32% down YTD and -14.33% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.08% and -23.91% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 21, 2020, DA Davidson recommended the MS stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Citigroup had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 04, 2020. 23 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the MS stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 23 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $41.84 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $59.86. The forecasts give the Morgan Stanley stock a price target range of $76.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $45.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 30.1 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 44.95% or 7.02%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 30.00% in the current quarter to $1.45, up from the $1.39 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.37, up 0.70% from $5.19 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.15 and $1.47. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.92 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 40 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 33 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,054,836 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 30,181,235. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 970,473 and 6,207,010 in purchases and sales respectively.

LUCZO STEPHEN J, a Director at the company, bought 50,000 shares worth $2.65 million at $53.00 per share on Feb 21. The Director had earlier bought another 50,000 MS shares valued at $2.25 million on Feb 28. The shares were bought at $44.97 per share. WIRTH PAUL C (Deputy Chief Financial Officer) sold 25,000 shares at $49.62 per share on Nov 27 for a total of $1.24 million while Hotsuki Keishi, (Chief Risk Officer) sold 26,000 shares on Nov 27 for $1.29 million with each share fetching $49.78.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD), on the other hand, is trading around $22.42 with a market cap of $51.82B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $34.36 and spell out a more modest performance – a 34.75% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.19 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

EPD’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 18.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$79.7 million. This represented a 101.0% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $8.01 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.51 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.59 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $61.73 billion from $61.02 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $7.86 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $6.52 billion, significantly higher than the $6.13 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.99 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 213 times at Enterprise Products Partners L.P. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 175 times and accounting for 6,621,278 shares. Insider sales totaled 3,008,883 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 38 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 137.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 705.24M shares after the latest sales, with 0.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.70% with a share float percentage of 1.48B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Enterprise Products Partners L.P. having a total of 1,254 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with over 52.2 million shares worth more than $1.47 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. held 2.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Harvest Fund Advisors, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 51.96 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.46 billion and represent 2.37% of shares outstanding.