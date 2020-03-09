Finance

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) picks momentum as shares drop -45.36%

By Richard Addington

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) is -66.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.28 and a high of $4.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The NBR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38% off its average median price target of $2.90 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.8% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are 4.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.96, the stock is -51.96% and -60.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 24.08 million and changing -28.24% at the moment leaves the stock -57.59% off its SMA200. NBR registered -71.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -51.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.26.

The stock witnessed a -57.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -51.92%, and is -45.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.66% over the week and 10.29% over the month.

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $562.47M and $3.04B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -24.40%. Distance from 52-week low is -24.87% and -76.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.60%).

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) is a “Hold”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nabors Industries Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.27 with sales reaching $715.84M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.60% in year-over-year returns.

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) Top Institutional Holders

311 institutions hold shares in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR), with 28.24M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.69% while institutional investors hold 85.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 584.93M, and float is at 391.69M with Short Float at 8.37%. Institutions hold 79.31% of the Float.

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PETRELLO ANTHONY G, the company’s CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT & CEO. SEC filings show that PETRELLO ANTHONY G bought 700 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $14.21 per share for a total of $9950.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 900.0 shares.

Nabors Industries Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 27 that PETRELLO ANTHONY G (CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT & CEO) bought a total of 200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 27 and was made at $14.25 per share for $2850.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 200.0 shares of the NBR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 27, Restrepo William J (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 7,230 shares at an average price of $13.78 for $99602.0. The insider now directly holds 7,230 shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR).

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) that is -66.77% lower over the past 12 months. Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) is -55.17% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.15% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 35.79 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.54.

