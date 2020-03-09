New Big Money Means Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) is 29.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.97 and a high of $66.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The GDOT stock was last observed hovering at around $33.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.19% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.15% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -11.74% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.17, the stock is -12.29% and 1.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.54 million and changing -9.56% at the moment leaves the stock -9.46% off its SMA200. GDOT registered -47.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.23.

The stock witnessed a -11.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.49%, and is -11.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.35% over the week and 4.63% over the month.

Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) has around 1200 employees, a market worth around $1.76B and $1.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.39 and Fwd P/E is 14.65. Profit margin for the company is 9.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.32% and -54.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Green Dot Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1 with sales reaching $332.27M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.00% in year-over-year returns.

Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) Top Institutional Holders

296 institutions hold shares in Green Dot Corporation (GDOT), with 4.37M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.27% while institutional investors hold 103.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 58.37M, and float is at 48.42M with Short Float at 10.06%. Institutions hold 95.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.9 million shares valued at $160.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.08% of the GDOT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.42 million shares valued at $103.09 million to account for 8.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 1.99 million shares representing 3.76% and valued at over $46.3 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 3.09% of the shares totaling 1.63 million with a market value of $38.02 million.

Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Narlinger Brett, the company’s Chief Revenue Officer. SEC filings show that Narlinger Brett sold 5,602 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 06 at a price of $28.32 per share for a total of $158634.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66022.0 shares.

Green Dot Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 03 that Alt Konrad (Chief Banking Officer) sold a total of 919 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 03 and was made at $41.91 per share for $38513.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 76624.0 shares of the GDOT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 29, Bridgforth-Hodges Glinda (Director) disposed off 6,787 shares at an average price of $47.43 for $321879.0. The insider now directly holds 8,778 shares of Green Dot Corporation (GDOT).

Green Dot Corporation (GDOT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Visa Inc. (V) that is trading 25.56% up over the past 12 months. Walmart Inc. (WMT) is 20.30% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.19% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.52 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.96.