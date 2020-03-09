New Big Money Means ONEOK Inc. (OKE) Investors Could Reap Benefit

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE) is -19.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $63.13 and a high of $78.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The OKE stock was last observed hovering at around $68.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -7.48% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $61.21, the stock is -16.92% and -18.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.56 million and changing -10.89% at the moment leaves the stock -14.03% off its SMA200. OKE registered -7.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -13.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $74.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $71.17.

The stock witnessed a -19.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.58%, and is -8.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.45% over the week and 3.09% over the month.

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) has around 2882 employees, a market worth around $28.39B and $10.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.91 and Fwd P/E is 13.21. Profit margin for the company is 12.60%. Distance from 52-week low is -3.04% and -22.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.10%).

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ONEOK Inc. (OKE) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ONEOK Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.85 with sales reaching $3.03B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 10.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 29.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.90% in year-over-year returns.

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) Top Institutional Holders

1,312 institutions hold shares in ONEOK Inc. (OKE), with 43.76M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.59% while institutional investors hold 86.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 463.83M, and float is at 369.56M with Short Float at 2.93%. Institutions hold 76.93% of the Float.

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) Insider Activity

A total of 78 insider transactions have happened at ONEOK Inc. (OKE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 59 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HELDERMAN MARK W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HELDERMAN MARK W bought 6,094 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 at a price of $73.95 per share for a total of $450657.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

ONEOK Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 25 that SPEARS MARY M (VP & CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 25 and was made at $71.85 per share for $143690.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10263.0 shares of the OKE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, RODRIGUEZ EDUARDO A (Director) disposed off 1,500 shares at an average price of $66.75 for $100130.0. The insider now directly holds 15,536 shares of ONEOK Inc. (OKE).

ONEOK Inc. (OKE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) that is trading -35.72% down over the past 12 months. Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) is 11.85% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.46% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.89 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.87.