New Big Money Means ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) Investors Could Reap Benefit

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) is -38.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.07 and a high of $25.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The PUMP stock was last observed hovering at around $8.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.12% off its average median price target of $14.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.56% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 34.1% higher than the price target low of $10.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.92, the stock is -26.93% and -32.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.88 million and changing -13.93% at the moment leaves the stock -43.37% off its SMA200. PUMP registered -64.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -31.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.14.

The stock witnessed a -32.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.16%, and is -21.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.89% over the week and 7.69% over the month.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) has around 1579 employees, a market worth around $807.43M and $2.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.56 and Fwd P/E is 5.34. Profit margin for the company is 10.10%. Distance from 52-week low is -2.12% and -72.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.90%).

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/24/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.26 with sales reaching $398.22M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 10.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 18.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.40% in year-over-year returns.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) Top Institutional Holders

294 institutions hold shares in ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP), with 16.75M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.65% while institutional investors hold 110.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 116.68M, and float is at 83.50M with Short Float at 7.83%. Institutions hold 91.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 13.11 million shares valued at $147.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.05% of the PUMP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.87 million shares valued at $99.84 million to account for 8.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Deep Basin Capital LP which holds 4.1 million shares representing 4.08% and valued at over $46.12 million, while Encompass Capital Advisors, LLC holds 4.00% of the shares totaling 4.02 million with a market value of $45.24 million.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP): Who are the competitors?

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) is -64.35% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.61% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.43 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.45.