Novan Inc. (NOVN) â€“ key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Novan Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) is -88.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.22 and a high of $3.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The NOVN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.67% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by analysts, but current levels are 74.67% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.38, the stock is -14.26% and -59.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.82 million and changing 10.20% at the moment leaves the stock -81.83% off its SMA200. NOVN registered -65.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -84.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.07.

The stock witnessed a -26.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -82.21%, and is 71.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 43.75% over the week and 19.80% over the month.

Novan Inc. (NOVN) has around 42 employees, a market worth around $16.21M and $4.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 75.44% and -89.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (128.90%).

Novan Inc. (NOVN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Novan Inc. (NOVN) is at an average rating of 2.50.

Novan Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/31/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.22 with sales reaching $1M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -137.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -14.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.10% in year-over-year returns.

Novan Inc. (NOVN) Top Institutional Holders

26 institutions hold shares in Novan Inc. (NOVN), with 5.13M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.72% while institutional investors hold 12.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.97M, and float is at 37.13M with Short Float at 0.50%. Institutions hold 10.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 625435.0 shares valued at $1.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.28% of the NOVN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 257967.0 shares valued at $815175.0 to account for 0.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 107058.0 shares representing 0.39% and valued at over $338303.0, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.38% of the shares totaling 103108.0 with a market value of $325821.0.

Novan Inc. (NOVN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Novan Inc. (NOVN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Malin Life Sciences Holdings L, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Malin Life Sciences Holdings L sold 6,287 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 02 at a price of $2.75 per share for a total of $17289.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.6 million shares.

Novan Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 01 that Malin Life Sciences Holdings L (10% Owner) sold a total of 913 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 01 and was made at $2.74 per share for $2502.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.6 million shares of the NOVN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 28, Malin Life Sciences Holdings L (10% Owner) disposed off 17,800 shares at an average price of $2.69 for $47882.0. The insider now directly holds 2,605,685 shares of Novan Inc. (NOVN).

Novan Inc. (NOVN): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is 13.57% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.35% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 188650.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.28.