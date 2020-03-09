ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) stock Surged by 21.63 yesterday

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) is -10.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.37 and a high of $14.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The OBSV stock was last observed hovering at around $2.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.61% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.42% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 14.25% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.43, the stock is 2.77% and -5.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.81 million and changing 21.63% at the moment leaves the stock -51.82% off its SMA200. OBSV registered -73.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -64.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.07.

The stock witnessed a -12.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.44%, and is 13.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.21% over the week and 7.39% over the month.

ObsEva SA (OBSV) has around 53 employees, a market worth around $149.61M and $0.02M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 44.43% and -76.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months.

ObsEva SA (OBSV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ObsEva SA (OBSV) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ObsEva SA is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/14/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.49. The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -37.50% year-over-year.

ObsEva SA (OBSV) Top Institutional Holders

69 institutions hold shares in ObsEva SA (OBSV), with 3.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.49% while institutional investors hold 59.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 43.62M, and float is at 38.79M with Short Float at 3.79%. Institutions hold 55.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sofinnova Investments, Inc. with over 4.75 million shares valued at $18.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.44% of the OBSV Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is NEA Management Company, LLC with 4.59 million shares valued at $17.52 million to account for 10.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Orbimed Advisors LLC. which holds 2.61 million shares representing 5.73% and valued at over $9.95 million, while VHCP Management II, LLC holds 3.46% of the shares totaling 1.57 million with a market value of $6.01 million.

ObsEva SA (OBSV): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is 13.57% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 25.17% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.59.