Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) dip is a big Buy opportunity

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) is -51.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.35 and a high of $6.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The ONCY stock was last observed hovering at around $2.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.48% off its average median price target of $8.10 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.56% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 65.82% higher than the price target low of $6.70 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.29, the stock is -7.27% and -21.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing -17.33% at the moment leaves the stock 45.22% off its SMA200. ONCY registered 23.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 241.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.58.

The stock witnessed a -16.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 83.20%, and is 13.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.87% over the week and 13.39% over the month.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) has around 30 employees, a market worth around $100.10M. Distance from 52-week low is 552.42% and -61.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020 while the EPS is expected to shrink by -40.70% this year.