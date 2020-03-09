Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) Vs. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO): Which Is Riskier?

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) shares are -37.07% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.21% or -$0.2 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +3.83% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -37.41% down YTD and -31.08% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.84% and -30.19% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 17, 2019, BMO Capital Markets recommended the PK stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, Raymond James had Downgrade the stock as a Mkt Perform on January 07, 2020. 16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the PK stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $16.28 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $25.38. The forecasts give the Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock a price target range of $29.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $19.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 35.86 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 43.86% or 14.32%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 54.50% in the current quarter to $0.28, down from the $0.48 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.38, up 7.30% from $1.44 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.4 and $0.56. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.28 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 43 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 21 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 700,581 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 274,766. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 652,157 and 207,024 in purchases and sales respectively.

NATELLI THOMAS A, a Director at the company, bought 3,000 shares worth $55020.0 at $18.34 per share on Mar 02. The Director had earlier bought another 3,000 PK shares valued at $54840.0 on Mar 03. The shares were bought at $18.28 per share.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO), on the other hand, is trading around $11.94 with a market cap of $1.98B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $15.40 and spell out a more modest performance – a 22.47% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.37 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AEO’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 7.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $304.31 million. This represented a 71.46% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.07 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.48 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.48 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Apr 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $3.45 billion from $3.36 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $50.0 million while total current assets were at $1.08 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $178.2 million, significantly lower than the $243.59 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $28.33 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 8 times at American Eagle Outfitters Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 10,885 shares. Insider sales totaled 282 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 11.7M shares after the latest sales, with 1.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 155.46M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with American Eagle Outfitters Inc. having a total of 403 institutions that hold shares in the company.