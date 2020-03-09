Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) Vs. Discover Financial Services (DFS): Those Ticking Clocks

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) shares are -12.04% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.82% or -$2.12 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -24.21% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.41% and -23.61% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 06, 2020, Canaccord Genuity recommended the PTON stock is a Buy, while earlier, Macquarie had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on February 28, 2020. 24 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the PTON stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 24 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 19 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $24.98 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $37.43. The forecasts give the Peloton Interactive Inc. stock a price target range of $45.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $26.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 33.26 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 44.49% or 3.92%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 42.90% in the current quarter to -$0.19. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.05. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.28 and -$0.15. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.98 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 1 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 17,241 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

The President had earlier sold another 46,544 PTON shares valued at $1.26 million on Feb 25. The shares were sold at $27.00 per share.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS), on the other hand, is trading around $62.58 with a market cap of $19.91B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $87.96 and spell out a more modest performance – a 28.85% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $8.97 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Discover Financial Services (DFS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

DFS’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 52.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $520.0 million. This represented a 82.89% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.04 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $2.27 on the year-over-year period, growing to $2.04 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the cash flow from operating activities totaled $6.2 billion, significantly higher than the $5.19 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $5.91 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 36 times at Discover Financial Services over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 24 times and accounting for 268,237 shares. Insider sales totaled 100,371 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 41.67M shares after the latest sales, with 0.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.70% with a share float percentage of 305.73M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Discover Financial Services having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 24.74 million shares worth more than $2.1 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the investment firm holding over 23.71 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.01 billion and represent 7.69% of shares outstanding.