Positives for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) as stock loss in recent trading

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) is -71.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.31 and a high of $12.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The DO stock was last observed hovering at around $2.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.55% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.25% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -3.0% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.06, the stock is -39.89% and -59.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.54 million and changing -21.07% at the moment leaves the stock -67.93% off its SMA200. DO registered -79.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -72.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.38.

The stock witnessed a -58.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -63.08%, and is -32.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.97% over the week and 11.43% over the month.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) has around 2500 employees, a market worth around $359.41M and $980.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -36.40%. Distance from 52-week low is -10.82% and -83.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.30%).

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) is at an average rating of 3.20.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/31/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.77 with sales reaching $231.01M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -70.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.10% in year-over-year returns.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) Top Institutional Holders

277 institutions hold shares in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO), with 421.37k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.31% while institutional investors hold 117.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 174.47M, and float is at 137.28M with Short Float at 24.71%. Institutions hold 117.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Loews Corporation with over 73.12 million shares valued at $525.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 53.10% of the DO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Contrarius Investment Management Limited with 13.27 million shares valued at $95.42 million to account for 9.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 10.19 million shares representing 7.40% and valued at over $73.27 million, while FMR, LLC holds 5.45% of the shares totaling 7.5 million with a market value of $53.92 million.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kornblau Scott Lee, the company’s Senior Vice President – CFO. SEC filings show that Kornblau Scott Lee sold 5,819 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 16 at a price of $8.69 per share for a total of $50567.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 11 that Gaffney Paul G (Director) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 11 and was made at $7.72 per share for $7720.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2000.0 shares of the DO stock.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) that is trading -66.77% down over the past 12 months. Pacific Drilling S.A. (PACD) is -92.33% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.24% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 34.34 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.85.