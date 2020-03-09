Positives for Halliburton Company (HAL) as stock loss in recent trading

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) is -46.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.41 and a high of $32.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The HAL stock was last observed hovering at around $14.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.67% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.16% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are 25.31% higher than the price target low of $17.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.07, the stock is -34.00% and -40.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 29.96 million and changing -11.33% at the moment leaves the stock -38.60% off its SMA200. HAL registered -53.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -31.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.22.

The stock witnessed a -42.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.12%, and is -22.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.83% over the week and 4.41% over the month.

Halliburton Company (HAL) has around 55000 employees, a market worth around $12.97B and $22.41B in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.16. Profit margin for the company is -5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is -9.33% and -59.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.50%).

Halliburton Company (HAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Halliburton Company (HAL) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 22 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Halliburton Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.26 with sales reaching $5.13B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -170.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.10% in year-over-year returns.

Halliburton Company (HAL) Top Institutional Holders

1,084 institutions hold shares in Halliburton Company (HAL), with 2.6M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.30% while institutional investors hold 82.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 992.34M, and float is at 877.25M with Short Float at 3.84%. Institutions hold 82.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 96.22 million shares valued at $2.35 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.93% of the HAL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 59.39 million shares valued at $1.45 billion to account for 6.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dodge & Cox Inc which holds 45.29 million shares representing 5.15% and valued at over $1.11 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.87% of the shares totaling 42.88 million with a market value of $1.05 billion.

Halliburton Company (HAL) Insider Activity

A total of 75 insider transactions have happened at Halliburton Company (HAL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 59 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Loeffler Lance, the company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Loeffler Lance sold 10,105 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $21.51 per share for a total of $217359.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83559.0 shares.

Halliburton Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 12 that Albrecht William E (Director) bought a total of 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 12 and was made at $19.35 per share for $154800.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16000.0 shares of the HAL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, Loeffler Lance (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 5,926 shares at an average price of $28.35 for $168002.0. The insider now directly holds 55,885 shares of Halliburton Company (HAL).

Halliburton Company (HAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Schlumberger Limited (SLB) that is trading -43.87% down over the past 12 months. Seacor Holdings Inc. (CKH) is -26.71% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -17.62% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 39.58 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.85.