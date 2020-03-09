Positives for Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) as stock loss in recent trading

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ: NBLX) is -55.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.66 and a high of $40.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The NBLX stock was last observed hovering at around $13.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.01% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.83% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 48.09% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.94, the stock is -35.42% and -46.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing -14.41% at the moment leaves the stock -53.62% off its SMA200. NBLX registered -67.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.64.

The stock witnessed a -45.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.39%, and is -22.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.08% over the week and 6.10% over the month.

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) has around 240 employees, a market worth around $1.26B and $703.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.62 and Fwd P/E is 3.11. Profit margin for the company is 20.70%. Distance from 52-week low is -12.59% and -70.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.10%).

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Noble Midstream Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.64 with sales reaching $171.36M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 20.70% in year-over-year returns.

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) Top Institutional Holders

108 institutions hold shares in Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX), with 56.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 62.75% while institutional investors hold 101.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 105.43M, and float is at 33.61M with Short Float at 5.56%. Institutions hold 37.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC with over 9.12 million shares valued at $242.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.10% of the NBLX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Alps Advisors Inc. with 4.02 million shares valued at $106.88 million to account for 4.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 2.1 million shares representing 2.33% and valued at over $55.82 million, while Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC holds 1.92% of the shares totaling 1.73 million with a market value of $46.06 million.

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SMOLIK BRENT J, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that SMOLIK BRENT J bought 9,850 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $15.37 per share for a total of $151403.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14850.0 shares.

Noble Midstream Partners LP disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 14 that Christensen Thomas W. (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 1,050 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 14 and was made at $19.65 per share for $20633.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20121.0 shares of the NBLX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 14, Salinas Martin (Director) acquired 1,750 shares at an average price of $20.03 for $35058.0. The insider now directly holds 26,631 shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX).

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PPL Corporation (PPL) that is trading -1.75% down over the past 12 months. Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) is -48.91% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -34.22% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.51 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.09.