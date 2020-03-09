Positives for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) as stock loss in recent trading

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) is -59.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.67 and a high of $5.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The RRD stock was last observed hovering at around $1.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.25% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 60.25% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.59, the stock is -34.88% and -47.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.41 million and changing -9.66% at the moment leaves the stock -46.82% off its SMA200. RRD registered -67.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -36.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.98.

The stock witnessed a -40.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -58.05%, and is -16.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.39% over the week and 9.83% over the month.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) has around 36400 employees, a market worth around $124.80M and $6.28B in sales. Fwd P/E is 2.89. Profit margin for the company is -1.50%. Distance from 52-week low is -5.07% and -69.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.90%).

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02 with sales reaching $1.41B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -453.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.10% in year-over-year returns.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) Top Institutional Holders

197 institutions hold shares in R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD), with 2.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.90% while institutional investors hold 93.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 78.49M, and float is at 69.60M with Short Float at 8.91%. Institutions hold 90.35% of the Float.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Chatham Asset Management, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Chatham Asset Management, LLC bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 28 at a price of $2.25 per share for a total of $225070.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9.14 million shares.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 27 that Chatham Asset Management, LLC (10% Owner) bought a total of 300,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 27 and was made at $2.25 per share for $674250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9.04 million shares of the RRD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 26, Chatham Asset Management, LLC (10% Owner) acquired 208,000 shares at an average price of $2.15 for $446472.0. The insider now directly holds 8,741,657 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD).

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) that is trading -68.01% down over the past 12 months. Cimpress plc (CMPR) is 43.40% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.61% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.92 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.68.