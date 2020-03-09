Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) Vs. Fitbit Inc. (FIT): Those Ticking Clocks

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE: PEG) shares are -7.32% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.37% or $0.74 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +9.15% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -11.91% down YTD and -7.13% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 6.67% and -7.68% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 20, 2020, BMO Capital Markets recommended the PEG stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, Vertical Research had Initiated the stock as a Hold on February 25, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the PEG stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $54.73 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $65.07. The forecasts give the Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated stock a price target range of $73.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $60.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 15.89 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 25.03% or 8.78%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.90% in the current quarter to $1.13, up from the $1.08 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.37, up 3.40% from $3.28 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.3 and $0.75. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.44 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 21 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 55 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 335,276 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 369,564. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 190,314 and 65,229 in purchases and sales respectively.

Cregg Daniel J, a Executive VP & CFO at the company, sold 625 shares worth $36663.0 at $58.66 per share on Feb 18. The COO had earlier sold another 1,648 PEG shares valued at $89809.0 on Mar 03. The shares were sold at $54.50 per share. Chernick Rose M (Vice President and Controller) sold 200 shares at $58.66 per share on Feb 18 for a total of $11732.0 while LaRossa Ralph A, (COO) sold 1,650 shares on Feb 03 for $97965.0 with each share fetching $59.37.

Fitbit Inc. (NYSE:FIT), on the other hand, is trading around $6.22 with a market cap of $1.67B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $7.35 and spell out a more modest performance – a 15.37% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.32 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Fitbit Inc. (FIT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FIT’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -22.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $237.21 million. This represented a 52.76% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $502.14 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.47 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.08 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.37 billion from $1.38 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $184.02 million while total current assets were at $1.12 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$156.83 million, significantly lower than the $113.21 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-193.36 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 82 times at Fitbit Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 59 times and accounting for 4,138,310 shares. Insider sales totaled 4,027,723 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 23 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 36.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.51M shares after the latest sales, with -211.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.90% with a share float percentage of 232.54M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fitbit Inc. having a total of 291 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 21.59 million shares worth more than $141.87 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., with the investment firm holding over 19.36 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $127.19 million and represent 8.20% of shares outstanding.