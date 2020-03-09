Qudian Inc. (QD) And Biocept Inc. (BIOC) Among Headliners

Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) shares are -55.20% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.26% or -$0.19 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +0.48% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -58.55% down YTD and -55.30% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -19.47% and -24.10% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 22, 2020, Credit Suisse recommended the QD stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Nomura had Downgrade the stock as a Reduce on January 22, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.30 to suggest that the QD stock is a “Hold”. 3 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.11 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $28.71. The forecasts give the Qudian Inc. stock a price target range of $73.87 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $10.41. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 92.65 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 97.14% or 79.73%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $2.07, up from the $0.4 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $12.24, up 657.80% from $1.2 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.7 and $3.3. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $9.53 for the next year.

Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC), on the other hand, is trading around $0.48 with a market cap of $47.10M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $1.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 52.0% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.96 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Biocept Inc. (BIOC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BIOC’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $5.16 million. This represented a -237.41% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.53 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.25 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$2.42 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $14.52 million from $19.91 million over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $10.59 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$17.58 million, significantly lower than the -$16.94 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-17.88 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Biocept Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 8.98k shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.30% with a share float percentage of 76.63M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Biocept Inc. having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company.