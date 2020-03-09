Range Resources Corporation (RRC) And Fluor Corporation (FLR) Saying Scary Stuff?

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) shares are -45.98% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.56% or $0.09 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +22.43% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -47.07% down YTD and -27.02% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.42% and -21.56% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 13, 2020, Susquehanna recommended the RRC stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Piper Sandler had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on February 11, 2020. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the RRC stock is a “Moderate Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $2.62 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $4.73. The forecasts give the Range Resources Corporation stock a consensus price target representing an upside potential 44.61.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 166.70% in the current quarter to $0.03, down from the $0.36 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.04, up 2.20% from $0.4 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.24 and $0.07. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.04 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 37 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 9 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,264,655 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 89,605. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,877,140 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

DORMAN MARGARET K, a Director at the company, bought 20,500 shares worth $69700.0 at $3.40 per share on Aug 27. The Director had earlier bought another 30,000 RRC shares valued at $114600.0 on Dec 09. The shares were bought at $3.82 per share. Scucchi Mark (SVP & CFO) bought 12,955 shares at $4.36 per share on Aug 12 for a total of $56482.0 while Scucchi Mark, (SVP & CFO) bought 9,483 shares on Aug 01 for $49976.0 with each share fetching $5.27.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR), on the other hand, is trading around $8.85 with a market cap of $1.32B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $18.09 and spell out a more modest performance – a 51.08% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$10.32 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Fluor Corporation (FLR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FLR’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -7.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $344.96 million. This represented a 91.24% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.94 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$5.57 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.49 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $7.88 billion from $8.97 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $47.87 million while total current assets were at $5.32 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $66.9 million, significantly higher than the -$11.29 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-73.16 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 4 times at Fluor Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 4 times and accounting for 264,694 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.24M shares after the latest sales, with 27.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.00% with a share float percentage of 131.84M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fluor Corporation having a total of 491 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 14.42 million shares worth more than $272.31 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 10.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 12.63 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $238.53 million and represent 9.01% of shares outstanding.