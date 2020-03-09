Seadrill Limited (SDRL) up -90.59% since start of the year

Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) is -67.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.91 and a high of $10.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The SDRL stock was last observed hovering at around $0.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.64% off the consensus price target high of $12.90 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 22.64% higher than the price target low of $1.06 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.82, the stock is -35.19% and -49.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing -16.31% at the moment leaves the stock -66.52% off its SMA200. SDRL registered -90.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -67.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.42.

The stock witnessed a -46.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.11%, and is -25.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.23% over the week and 8.47% over the month.

Seadrill Limited (SDRL) has a market worth around $82.20M and $1.12B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -9.87% and -91.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months.

Seadrill Limited (SDRL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Seadrill Limited (SDRL) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Seadrill Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/21/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$2.45 with sales reaching $261.5M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -14.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -13.40% in year-over-year returns.

Seadrill Limited (SDRL) Top Institutional Holders

153 institutions hold shares in Seadrill Limited (SDRL), with 27.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 27.54% while institutional investors hold 87.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 100.22M, and float is at 62.86M with Short Float at 15.43%. Institutions hold 63.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is King Street Capital Management, LP with over 6.66 million shares valued at $16.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.32% of the SDRL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Contrarius Investment Management Limited with 4.72 million shares valued at $11.98 million to account for 0.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Odey Asset Management Group Ltd which holds 3.5 million shares representing 0.69% and valued at over $8.9 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 0.64% of the shares totaling 3.25 million with a market value of $8.26 million.