SM Energy Company (SM) turns bearish with loss of -1.63 points

SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) is -66.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.37 and a high of $18.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The SM stock was last observed hovering at around $5.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.63% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.81% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 52.25% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.82, the stock is -51.15% and -59.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.1 million and changing -29.91% at the moment leaves the stock -61.33% off its SMA200. SM registered -75.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -62.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.82.

The stock witnessed a -60.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -55.01%, and is -41.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.71% over the week and 9.62% over the month.

SM Energy Company (SM) has around 530 employees, a market worth around $615.78M and $1.59B in sales. Fwd P/E is 191.00. Profit margin for the company is -11.80%. Distance from 52-week low is -28.86% and -79.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.50%).

SM Energy Company (SM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SM Energy Company (SM) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SM Energy Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $428.68M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -137.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 24.20% in year-over-year returns.

SM Energy Company (SM) Top Institutional Holders

299 institutions hold shares in SM Energy Company (SM), with 1.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.14% while institutional investors hold 102.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 161.20M, and float is at 105.74M with Short Float at 19.20%. Institutions hold 101.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 16.93 million shares valued at $190.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.99% of the SM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.92 million shares valued at $134.03 million to account for 10.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 9.45 million shares representing 8.36% and valued at over $106.23 million, while State Street Corporation holds 7.07% of the shares totaling 7.98 million with a market value of $89.73 million.

SM Energy Company (SM) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at SM Energy Company (SM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ottoson Javan D, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Ottoson Javan D bought 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $5.81 per share for a total of $46480.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 219530.0 shares.

SM Energy Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 04 that Copeland David W (EVP and General Counsel) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 04 and was made at $5.84 per share for $29200.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 130912.0 shares of the SM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Vogel Herbert S (Chief Operating Officer) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $5.76 for $11520.0. The insider now directly holds 78,647 shares of SM Energy Company (SM).

SM Energy Company (SM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) that is -92.69% lower over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 35.32% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 13.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.59.