Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Advanced Disposal Services Inc. (ADSW), Legg Mason Inc. (LM)

Advanced Disposal Services Inc. (NYSE: ADSW) shares are 0.58% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.24% or $0.08 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +0.70% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -0.27% down YTD and 0.67% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 0.00% and 0.43% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On April 11, 2019, Stifel recommended the ADSW stock is a Hold, while earlier, UBS had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on May 02, 2019. 4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the ADSW stock is a “Hold”. 0 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $33.06 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $33.04. The forecasts give the Advanced Disposal Services Inc. stock a price target range of $33.15 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $33.00. The consensus price target represents an downside potential -0.06 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 0.27% or -0.18%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -42.90% in the current quarter to $0.04, up from the $0.02 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.43, up 3.60% from $0.39 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.09 and $0.14. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.44 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 6 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 22 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 204,107 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 305,167. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 77,203 and 59,003 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Senior VP, Gen Coun, Secretary had earlier sold another 126,904 ADSW shares valued at $4.17 million on Dec 03. The shares were sold at $32.87 per share.

Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM), on the other hand, is trading around $49.72 with a market cap of $4.32B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $48.00 and spell out a less modest performance – a -3.58% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.71 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Legg Mason Inc. (LM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

LM’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 14.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $2.88 million. This represented a 99.62% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $753.91 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.04 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$2.41 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the cash flow from operating activities totaled $377.08 million, significantly lower than the $443.99 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $353.88 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Legg Mason Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.99M shares after the latest sales, with 1.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.30% with a share float percentage of 85.00M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Legg Mason Inc. having a total of 456 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 8.29 million shares worth more than $297.7 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 9.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 7.82 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $280.87 million and represent 9.00% of shares outstanding.