Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: DISH Network Corporation (DISH), Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU)

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) shares are -17.65% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.06% or -$2.22 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +2.46% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -31.46% down YTD and -12.73% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.86% and -23.01% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 04, 2020, Pivotal Research Group recommended the DISH stock is a Buy, while earlier, Bernstein had Upgrade the stock as a Mkt Perform on March 06, 2020. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the DISH stock is a “Moderate Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $29.21 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $42.35. The forecasts give the DISH Network Corporation stock a price target range of $88.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $26.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 31.03 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 66.81% or -12.35%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 16.90% in the current quarter to $0.53, down from the $0.65 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.19, down -2.70% from $2.6 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.42 and $0.66. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.77 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 43 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 3 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 15,852,893 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 12,084. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 282,589 and 10,000 in purchases and sales respectively.

McSchooler Jeffrey L, a EVP, Wireless Operations at the company, sold 1,787 shares worth $63153.0 at $35.34 per share on Nov 26. The Vice President, Treasurer had earlier sold another 10,000 DISH shares valued at $331800.0 on Feb 28. The shares were sold at $33.18 per share. DEFRANCO JAMES (Executive Vice President) bought 300,000 shares at $31.18 per share on Aug 23 for a total of $9.35 million while ERGEN CHARLES W, (Chairman) bought 100,000 shares on Aug 07 for $3.09 million with each share fetching $30.94.

Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU), on the other hand, is trading around $69.81 with a market cap of $28.69B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $100.86 and spell out a more modest performance – a 30.79% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $12.31 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PRU’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 7.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $221.0 million. This represented a 98.85% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $19.22 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $2.80 on the year-over-year period, growing to $2.02 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $19.63 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 43 times at Prudential Financial Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 23 times and accounting for 280,715 shares. Insider sales totaled 154,951 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 20 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.09M shares after the latest sales, with 13.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.90% with a share float percentage of 395.91M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Prudential Financial Inc. having a total of 1,384 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 33.17 million shares worth more than $3.11 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 31.74 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.98 billion and represent 8.00% of shares outstanding.