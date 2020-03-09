Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Oracle Corporation (ORCL), CenturyLink Inc. (CTL)

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) shares are -10.59% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.31% or -$0.63 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.96% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -15.24% down YTD and -12.94% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -4.23% and -13.46% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 13, 2019, Piper Jaffray recommended the ORCL stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Societe Generale had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 04, 2020. 34 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the ORCL stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 2 of the 34 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $47.37 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $55.63. The forecasts give the Oracle Corporation stock a price target range of $70.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $35.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 14.85 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 32.33% or -35.34%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.30% in the current quarter to $0.96, up from the $0.87 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.89, up 1.10% from $3.52 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.11 and $1.33. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.21 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 74 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 44 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 16,146,211 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 10,638,951. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 275,586 and 275,000 in purchases and sales respectively.

CHIZEN BRUCE R, a Director at the company, sold 225,000 shares worth $12.29 million at $54.64 per share on Jan 13. The EVP and General Counsel had earlier sold another 50,000 ORCL shares valued at $2.75 million on Jan 14. The shares were sold at $55.01 per share. GARCIA-MOLINA HECTOR (Director) sold 4,643 shares at $56.42 per share on Nov 15 for a total of $261951.0 while BERG JEFFREY, (Director) sold 9,550 shares on Nov 08 for $534609.0 with each share fetching $55.98.

CenturyLink Inc. (NYSE:CTL), on the other hand, is trading around $11.97 with a market cap of $13.68B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $13.25 and spell out a more modest performance – a 9.66% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.44 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the CenturyLink Inc. (CTL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CTL’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -12.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $484.0 million. This represented a 91.31% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $5.57 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.22 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$2.26 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $64.74 billion from $64.73 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $4.77 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $6.68 billion, significantly lower than the $7.03 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $3.05 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 34 times at CenturyLink Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 13 times and accounting for 1,769,057 shares. Insider sales totaled 542,733 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 21 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 8.61M shares after the latest sales, with 25.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.10% with a share float percentage of 1.08B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CenturyLink Inc. having a total of 970 institutions that hold shares in the company.