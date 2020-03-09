Companies

Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Teck Resources Limited (TECK), Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG)

By Andrew Francis

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) shares are -39.49% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.13% or -$0.34 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +9.48% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -40.86% down YTD and -33.61% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 3.85% and -26.45% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 24, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the TECK stock is a Neutral, while earlier, The Benchmark Company had Initiated the stock as a Buy on March 02, 2020. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the TECK stock is a “Moderate Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $10.51 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $32.12. The forecasts give the Teck Resources Limited stock a consensus price target representing an upside potential 67.28.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -2.10% in the current quarter to $1.09, up from the $0.91 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.5, up 1.30% from $3.5 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.63 and $1.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.83 for the next year.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG), on the other hand, is trading around $2.33 with a market cap of $467.21M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $3.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 33.43% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

WPG’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 18.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $38.58 million. This represented a 77.31% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $170.02 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.11 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.31 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the cash flow from operating activities totaled $209.31 million, significantly lower than the $287.25 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $32.57 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 25 times at Washington Prime Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 25 times and accounting for 726,101 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 25.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.01M shares after the latest sales, with 74.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.50% with a share float percentage of 184.87M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Washington Prime Group Inc. having a total of 319 institutions that hold shares in the company.

Companies

Well positioned to deliver growth? – Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT), ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO)

Sue Brooks - 0
Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) shares are -46.14% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.93% or -$0.08 lower in the...
Read more
Companies

A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP), Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO)

Winifred Gerald - 0
Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) shares are -14.99% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -12.04% or -$17.01 lower in the latest...
Read more
Companies

New Big Money Means MasTec Inc. (MTZ) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Sue Brooks - 0
MasTec Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) is -41.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.55 and a high of...
Read more

Read More

Is Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) a good stock to buy now?

Markets Winifred Gerald - 0
Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) is -31.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.38 and a high...
Read more

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) Vs. Netflix Inc. (NFLX): Which Is Riskier?

News Andrew Francis - 0
Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: HST) shares are -21.94% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.03% or -$0.3 lower in...
Read more

Which institution holds the most shares in Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP)

Markets Winifred Gerald - 0
Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE: HP) is -39.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.16 and a...
Read more

Recent

Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN) Vs. QuinStreet Inc. (QNST): Those Ticking Clocks

News Andrew Francis - 0
Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ: FLMN) shares are -34.70% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.76% or -$0.18 lower in the latest...
Read more

The decline in UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

News Richard Addington - 0
UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) is 4.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.25 and a...
Read more

Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO)

Companies Winifred Gerald - 0
Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) is -3.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.06 and a...
Read more

About Us

Categories

Companies

Finance

Industry

Markets

Pages

Privacy Policy

Our Team

Contact Us