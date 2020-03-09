Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Teck Resources Limited (TECK), Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) shares are -39.49% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.13% or -$0.34 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +9.48% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -40.86% down YTD and -33.61% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 3.85% and -26.45% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 24, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the TECK stock is a Neutral, while earlier, The Benchmark Company had Initiated the stock as a Buy on March 02, 2020. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the TECK stock is a “Moderate Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $10.51 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $32.12. The forecasts give the Teck Resources Limited stock a consensus price target representing an upside potential 67.28.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -2.10% in the current quarter to $1.09, up from the $0.91 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.5, up 1.30% from $3.5 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.63 and $1.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.83 for the next year.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG), on the other hand, is trading around $2.33 with a market cap of $467.21M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $3.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 33.43% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

WPG’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 18.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $38.58 million. This represented a 77.31% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $170.02 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.11 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.31 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the cash flow from operating activities totaled $209.31 million, significantly lower than the $287.25 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $32.57 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 25 times at Washington Prime Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 25 times and accounting for 726,101 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 25.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.01M shares after the latest sales, with 74.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.50% with a share float percentage of 184.87M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Washington Prime Group Inc. having a total of 319 institutions that hold shares in the company.