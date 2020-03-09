Splunk Inc. (SPLK) Vs. Pfizer Inc. (PFE): Updated Outlook

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) shares are -7.23% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.64% or -$2.31 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +3.64% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -21.20% down YTD and -5.24% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.69% and -15.22% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 05, 2020, Monness Crespi & Hardt recommended the SPLK stock is a Neutral, while earlier, BMO Capital Markets had Reiterated the stock as a Outperform on March 05, 2020. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the SPLK stock is a “Moderate Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $138.94 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $166.79. The forecasts give the Splunk Inc. stock a price target range of $225.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $105.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 16.7 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 38.25% or -32.32%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to -$0.47, down from the $0.02 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.71, up 11.70% from $1.88 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.36 and $0.36. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.71 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 20 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 89 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 454,265 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 452,106. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 78,906 in purchases and sales respectively.

Emanuelson Timothy, a Chief Accounting Officer at the company, sold 1,096 shares worth $183676.0 at $167.59 per share on Feb 12. The President, WW Field Operations had earlier sold another 2,617 SPLK shares valued at $457844.0 on Feb 19. The shares were sold at $174.95 per share. St. Ledger Susan (President, WW Field Operations) sold 2,617 shares at $162.95 per share on Feb 04 for a total of $426440.0 while Emanuelson Timothy, (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,057 shares on Jan 13 for $165727.0 with each share fetching $156.79.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), on the other hand, is trading around $35.02 with a market cap of $196.72B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $42.07 and spell out a more modest performance – a 16.76% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.9 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Pfizer Inc. (PFE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PFE’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 31.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $8.54 billion. This represented a 32.66% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $12.69 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.06 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.07 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $167.49 billion from $170.45 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $8.53 billion while total current assets were at $32.8 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $12.59 billion, significantly lower than the $15.83 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $10.41 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 89 times at Pfizer Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 30 times and accounting for 1,368,229 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,085,620 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 59 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -29.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.72M shares after the latest sales, with 559.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.70% with a share float percentage of 5.55B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pfizer Inc. having a total of 3,159 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 449.96 million shares worth more than $17.63 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 426.23 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.7 billion and represent 7.68% of shares outstanding.