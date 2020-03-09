Stocks that are not receiving major attention: Foot Locker Inc. (FL), Nutanix Inc. (NTNX)

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) shares are -22.21% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.95% or -$0.29 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +2.95% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -27.51% down YTD and -22.69% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.33% and -26.42% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 10, 2020, Susquehanna recommended the FL stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Telsey Advisory Group had Downgrade the stock as a Market Perform on January 28, 2020. 22 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the FL stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 22 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $30.33 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $44.55. The forecasts give the Foot Locker Inc. stock a price target range of $60.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $33.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 31.92 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 49.45% or 8.09%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.20% in the current quarter to $1.52, down from the $1.53 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.09, up 1.40% from $4.93 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.61 and $0.75. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.41 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 46 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 4 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 87,518 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 24,954. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,436 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Director had earlier sold another 7,000 FL shares valued at $283723.0 on Aug 09. The shares were sold at $40.53 per share.

Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX), on the other hand, is trading around $20.25 with a market cap of $4.16B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $37.69 and spell out a more modest performance – a 46.27% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$2.89 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NTNX’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -65.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $478.83 million. This represented a -38.08% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $346.77 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$1.13 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.68 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Apr 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.86 billion from $1.87 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $607.31 million while total current assets were at $1.19 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$78.65 million, significantly lower than the $88.31 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-118.11 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 37 times at Nutanix Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 25 times and accounting for 300,303 shares. Insider sales totaled 335,615 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.51M shares after the latest sales, with 190.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.40% with a share float percentage of 155.49M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nutanix Inc. having a total of 376 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 25.11 million shares worth more than $785.07 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 14.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 15.4 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $481.45 million and represent 8.79% of shares outstanding.