Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: PG&E Corporation (PCG), Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) shares are 31.28% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.37% or -$0.81 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +41.92% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -22.19% down YTD and 50.69% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.94% and -15.51% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 23, 2020, CFRA recommended the PCG stock is a Hold, while earlier, Mizuho had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on January 28, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the PCG stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $14.27 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $16.75. The forecasts give the PG&E Corporation stock a price target range of $20.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $11.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 14.81 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 28.65% or -29.73%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.50% in the current quarter to $0.97, down from the $1.04 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.2, up 5.50% from $3.93 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.13 and $1.23. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.49 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 11 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 16 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 214,205 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 93,632. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 168,427 and 77,624 in purchases and sales respectively.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC), on the other hand, is trading around $39.15 with a market cap of $26.77B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $76.20 and spell out a more modest performance – a 48.62% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.78 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MPC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 4.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$302.0 million. This represented a 100.97% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $31.09 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.39 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.64 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $98.56 billion from $98.14 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $20.17 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $9.44 billion, significantly higher than the $6.16 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $4.07 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 37 times at Marathon Petroleum Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 31 times and accounting for 280,772 shares. Insider sales totaled 203,677 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 6 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 25.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 424.18M shares after the latest sales, with 0.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.10% with a share float percentage of 645.90M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Marathon Petroleum Corporation having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 57.68 million shares worth more than $3.48 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 8.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 53.87 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.25 billion and represent 8.29% of shares outstanding.