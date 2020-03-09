Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW), ADT Inc. (ADT)

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) shares are -28.24% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.93% or -$0.67 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +4.56% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -31.12% down YTD and -30.39% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.25% and -29.32% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 12, 2019, Compass Point recommended the SCHW stock is a Buy, while earlier, Keefe Bruyette had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on December 13, 2019. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the SCHW stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $34.13 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $52.15. The forecasts give the The Charles Schwab Corporation stock a consensus price target representing an upside potential 34.55.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -3.10% in the current quarter to $0.62, down from the $0.69 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.52, down -0.20% from $2.67 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.55 and $0.68. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.74 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 51 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 67 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 697,544 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 6,273,895. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 173,655 and 1,229,189 in purchases and sales respectively.

SCHWAB CHARLES R, a Chairman at the company, sold 8,500 shares worth $405934.0 at $47.76 per share on Feb 11. The Director had earlier sold another 5,364 SCHW shares valued at $253640.0 on Feb 13. The shares were sold at $47.29 per share. SCHWAB CHARLES R (Chairman) sold 220,000 shares at $45.73 per share on Feb 03 for a total of $10.06 million while Morgan Peter J. III, (EVP and General Counsel) sold 16,738 shares on Jan 31 for $771774.0 with each share fetching $46.11.

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT), on the other hand, is trading around $5.92 with a market cap of $4.66B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $9.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 34.22% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the ADT Inc. (ADT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ADT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 0.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $995.8 million. This represented a 23.43% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.3 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.25 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.31 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $16.95 billion from $16.98 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $1.32 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.46 billion, significantly higher than the $1.41 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $908.52 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 2 times at ADT Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 times and accounting for 14,983 shares. Insider sales totaled 11,025 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 8.76M shares after the latest sales, with 0.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.50% with a share float percentage of 721.13M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ADT Inc. having a total of 237 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. with over 634.8 million shares worth more than $5.03 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. held 85.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Miller Value Partners, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 15.72 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $124.69 million and represent 2.11% of shares outstanding.