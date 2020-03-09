Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: The Macerich Company (MAC), BlackBerry Limited (BB)

The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) shares are -27.82% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.43% or -$0.9 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +4.29% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -27.97% down YTD and -27.85% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -4.85% and -18.70% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 12, 2020, Piper Sandler recommended the MAC stock is a Underweight, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Upgrade the stock as a Equal-Weight on March 02, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.20 to suggest that the MAC stock is a “Hold”. 4 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $19.43 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $27.03. The forecasts give the The Macerich Company stock a price target range of $57.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $17.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 28.12 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 65.91% or -14.29%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 5.60% in the current quarter to $0, down from the $0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.29, down -4.40% from $0.68 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.05 and $0.05. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.32 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 46 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 5 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 268,376 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 3,243. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 58,417 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

COPPOLA EDWARD C, a President at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $230287.0 at $23.03 per share on Feb 19. The Vice Chair Emeritus had earlier bought another 10,000 MAC shares valued at $226493.0 on Feb 24. The shares were bought at $22.65 per share. COPPOLA EDWARD C (President) bought 10,000 shares at $23.30 per share on Feb 12 for a total of $233000.0 while ALSCHULER JOHN H JR, (Director) bought 8,417 shares on Feb 12 for $199312.0 with each share fetching $23.68.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB), on the other hand, is trading around $4.44 with a market cap of $2.58B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $7.80 and spell out a more modest performance – a 43.08% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.08 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the BlackBerry Limited (BB) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BB’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -7.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $227.0 million. This represented a 14.98% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $267.0 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.07 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.01 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Feb 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $3.91 billion from $3.93 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $367.0 million while total current assets were at $1.18 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$8.0 million, significantly lower than the $82.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-17.0 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 11.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.60% with a share float percentage of 546.76M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BlackBerry Limited having a total of 411 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Primecap Management Company with over 71.89 million shares worth more than $461.54 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Primecap Management Company held 13.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd/ Can, with the investment firm holding over 46.72 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $299.97 million and represent 8.45% of shares outstanding.