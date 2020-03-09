Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – L Brands Inc. (LB), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

L Brands Inc. (NYSE: LB) shares are 22.79% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.55% or -$1.06 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +28.80% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -11.92% down YTD and 18.98% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 2.72% and -9.44% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 21, 2020, Evercore ISI recommended the LB stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Robert W. Baird had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on February 24, 2020. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the LB stock is a “Moderate Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $22.25 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $24.66. The forecasts give the L Brands Inc. stock a price target range of $30.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $12.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 9.77 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 25.83% or -85.42%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.10% in the current quarter to -$0.04, down from the $0.14 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.04, up 0.30% from $2.29 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.08 and $0.21. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.18 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 20 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 7 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 345,174 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 34,755. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), on the other hand, is trading around $108.08 with a market cap of $350.34B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $137.65 and spell out a more modest performance – a 21.48% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $10.81 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

JPM’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 61.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $14.16 billion. This represented a 27.07% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $19.42 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $2.71 on the year-over-year period, growing to $2.12 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $6.05 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 113 times at JPMorgan Chase & Co. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 65 times and accounting for 1,544,154 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,407,190 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 48 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 17.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 26.34M shares after the latest sales, with 4.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.10% with a share float percentage of 3.05B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with JPMorgan Chase & Co. having a total of 3,563 institutions that hold shares in the company.