Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Sea Limited (SE), Dominion Energy Inc. (D)

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) shares are 25.19% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.20% or -$2.21 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +28.61% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -4.59% down YTD and 35.75% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 11.74% and 9.91% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 28, 2019, CLSA recommended the SE stock is a Buy, while earlier, CLSA had Downgrade the stock as a Outperform on January 21, 2020. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.60 to suggest that the SE stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $50.35 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $56.68. The forecasts give the Sea Limited stock a price target range of $62.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $54.50. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 11.17 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 18.79% or 7.61%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -76.70% in the current quarter to -$0.31, up from the -$0.64 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.25, up 38.60% from -$2 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.72 and -$0.04. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.64 for the next year.

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D), on the other hand, is trading around $86.70 with a market cap of $73.05B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $88.93 and spell out a more modest performance – a 2.51% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.39 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Dominion Energy Inc. (D) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

D’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 15.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $401.0 million. This represented a 91.04% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $4.47 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.27 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.00 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $103.82 billion from $102.36 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $6.09 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $5.2 billion, significantly higher than the $4.77 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $224.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 48 times at Dominion Energy Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 28 times and accounting for 153,483 shares. Insider sales totaled 68,261 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 20 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.65M shares after the latest sales, with 5.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.60% with a share float percentage of 835.35M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dominion Energy Inc. having a total of 1,772 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 68.85 million shares worth more than $5.7 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 58.27 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.83 billion and represent 6.95% of shares outstanding.