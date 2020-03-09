Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC), Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP)

SmileDirectClub Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) shares are -7.78% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.30% or -$0.19 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -5.95% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 7.75% and -43.04% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 26, 2020, Jefferies recommended the SDC stock is a Hold, while earlier, UBS had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 02, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the SDC stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $8.06 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $12.90. The forecasts give the SmileDirectClub Inc. stock a price target range of $18.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 37.52 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 55.22% or -101.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -177.80% in the current quarter to -$0.17. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.51, up 39.00% from -$1.12 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.19 and -$0.05. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.22 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 4 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 1 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 54,287 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,275,857. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Director had earlier bought another 12,000 SDC shares valued at $115200.0 on Nov 26. The shares were bought at $9.60 per share.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP), on the other hand, is trading around $1.18 with a market cap of $53.70M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 70.5% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.28 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

COCP’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$1.81 million. This represented a 467.48% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $492000.0. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.06 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.06 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $73.44 million from $74.91 million over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $7.01 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $333000.0, significantly higher than the -$6.32 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $477000.0.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 3 times at Cocrystal Pharma Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 3 times and accounting for 16,935 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 15.01M shares after the latest sales, with 0.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 19.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.30% with a share float percentage of 26.09M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cocrystal Pharma Inc. having a total of 29 institutions that hold shares in the company.