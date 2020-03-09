Summarizing The Case For Alcoa Corporation (AA), Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX)

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) shares are -48.81% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.40% or -$0.88 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.94% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -49.63% down YTD and -44.28% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -20.62% and -30.36% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 17, 2020, Deutsche Bank recommended the AA stock is a Buy, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 04, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the AA stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $11.01 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $21.23. The forecasts give the Alcoa Corporation stock a price target range of $30.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $14.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 48.14 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 63.3% or 21.36%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -40.90% in the current quarter to -$0.18, up from the -$0.23 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.34, down -3.30% from -$0.99 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.27 and $0.13. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.2 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 28 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 8 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 423,719 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 18,675. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 362,864 and 18,675 in purchases and sales respectively.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX), on the other hand, is trading around $21.33 with a market cap of $1.79B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $36.64 and spell out a more modest performance – a 41.78% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.7 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SIX’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 28.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $196.54 million. This represented a 24.7% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $261.0 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.12 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.93 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $2.88 billion from $3.02 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $376.24 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $410.57 million, significantly lower than the $413.13 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $266.66 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 26 times at Six Flags Entertainment Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 23 times and accounting for 1,854,813 shares. Insider sales totaled 10,258 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 20.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.17M shares after the latest sales, with 91.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 4.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.00% with a share float percentage of 79.48M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Six Flags Entertainment Corporation having a total of 434 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 7.95 million shares worth more than $358.45 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Capital Research Global Investors held 9.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 7.51 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $338.79 million and represent 8.87% of shares outstanding.