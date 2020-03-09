Summarizing The Case For Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA), Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) shares are 1.85% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.11% or -$1.04 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +6.45% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -23.50% down YTD and 0.84% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.96% and -20.54% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 08, 2019, Citigroup recommended the AQUA stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Jefferies had Initiated the stock as a Hold on January 15, 2020. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the AQUA stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $19.30 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $23.10. The forecasts give the Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. stock a price target range of $27.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $13.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 16.45 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 28.52% or -48.46%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 300.00% in the current quarter to $0.1, down from the $0.16 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.58, up 0.70% from $0.56 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.13 and $0.21. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.69 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 31 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 35 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 604,582 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 821,224. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 604,582 and 502,133 in purchases and sales respectively.

Aulick Rodney, a Executive Vice President at the company, sold 991 shares worth $24299.0 at $24.52 per share on Feb 10. The Executive Vice President had earlier sold another 20,194 AQUA shares valued at $502697.0 on Feb 20. The shares were sold at $24.89 per share. Aulick Rodney (Executive Vice President) sold 1,200 shares at $24.53 per share on Feb 07 for a total of $29434.0 while Webster Anthony, (Executive Vice President, CHRO) sold 50,000 shares on Feb 07 for $1.21 million with each share fetching $24.22.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF), on the other hand, is trading around $82.29 with a market cap of $38.89B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $116.06 and spell out a more modest performance – a 29.1% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $11.71 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

COF’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 60.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.36 billion. This represented a 81.28% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $7.27 billion. With this in place, we saw the company’s diluted EPS shrunk to -$0.01 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the cash flow from operating activities totaled $16.64 billion, significantly higher than the $12.98 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $15.75 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 163 times at Capital One Financial Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 60 times and accounting for 1,007,764 shares. Insider sales totaled 503,427 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 103 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -43.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.7M shares after the latest sales, with 21.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.00% with a share float percentage of 453.42M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Capital One Financial Corporation having a total of 1,296 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 40.49 million shares worth more than $4.17 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Dodge & Cox Inc held 8.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 35.69 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.67 billion and represent 7.81% of shares outstanding.