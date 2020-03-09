Summarizing The Case For Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN), General Electric Company (GE)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) shares are -26.26% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.60% or -$0.66 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +2.30% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -26.65% down YTD and -25.12% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -9.37% and -21.08% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 31, 2020, BMO Capital Markets recommended the HBAN stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on February 26, 2020. 21 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the HBAN stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 21 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $11.12 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $14.96. The forecasts give the Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stock a price target range of $16.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $12.50. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 25.67 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 30.5% or 11.04%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -9.70% in the current quarter to $0.3, down from the $0.32 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.28, up 4.30% from $1.27 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.28 and $0.32. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.35 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 77 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 99 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,122,116 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,363,546. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 545,033 and 425,353 in purchases and sales respectively.

Thompson Mark E, a Senior EVP of Principal Sub. at the company, sold 5,856 shares worth $80666.0 at $13.78 per share on Feb 03. The President, CEO & Chairman had earlier bought another 18,750 HBAN shares valued at $244071.0 on Feb 26. The shares were bought at $13.02 per share. NEU RICHARD W (Director) bought 5,900 shares at $13.52 per share on Jan 27 for a total of $79765.0 while Heller Paul G, (Sr. EVP & Chief Technology Off) sold 7,144 shares on Nov 18 for $105517.0 with each share fetching $14.77.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), on the other hand, is trading around $9.40 with a market cap of $88.10B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $13.09 and spell out a more modest performance – a 28.19% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.58 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the General Electric Company (GE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GE’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 3.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $2.44 billion. This represented a 84.5% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $15.74 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.06 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.06 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $266.05 billion from $263.01 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $48.52 billion while total current assets were at $126.07 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $8.77 billion, significantly higher than the $4.98 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $2.96 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 38 times at General Electric Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 19 times and accounting for 465,492 shares. Insider sales totaled 195,024 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 19 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 12.41M shares after the latest sales, with 4.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.70% with a share float percentage of 8.73B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with General Electric Company having a total of 2,240 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 661.81 million shares worth more than $7.39 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 636.59 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.1 billion and represent 7.28% of shares outstanding.