Summarizing The Case For The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX), Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO)

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE: BX) shares are -3.36% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.45% or -$3.73 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +10.21% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -16.79% down YTD and 1.81% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 0.41% and -15.17% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 08, 2019, BMO Capital Markets recommended the BX stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on October 14, 2019. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the BX stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $54.06 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $64.50. The forecasts give the The Blackstone Group Inc. stock a price target range of $76.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $53.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 16.19 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 28.87% or -2.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 9.10% in the current quarter to $0.64, up from the $0.44 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.01, up 24.20% from $2.31 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.58 and $0.81. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.49 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 14 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 19 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,155,181 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,133,936. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 111,415 and 25,000 in purchases and sales respectively.

Blackstone Group Inc, a 10% Owner at the company, sold 8,875,211 shares worth $22.19 million at $2.50 per share on Dec 03. The Chief Legal Officer had earlier sold another 25,000 BX shares valued at $1.59 million on Feb 05. The shares were sold at $63.61 per share. JAMES HAMILTON E (Executive Vice Chairman) sold 108,103 shares at $52.56 per share on Nov 13 for a total of $5.68 million while Blackstone Clarus GP L.P., (10% Owner) bought 250,000 shares on Nov 12 for $3.0 million with each share fetching $12.00.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO), on the other hand, is trading around $9.39 with a market cap of $1.59B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $1.83 and spell out a less modest performance – a -413.11% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.03 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

EGO’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 23.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $57.39 million. This represented a 66.68% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $172.26 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.03 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.81 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2017), the total assets figure advanced to $4.5 billion from $4.48 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $8.25 million while total current assets were at $379.91 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $101.6 million, significantly higher than the $62.6 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-47.1 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.80% with a share float percentage of 164.66M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Eldorado Gold Corporation having a total of 1 institutions that hold shares in the company.