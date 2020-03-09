Summarizing The Case For Zynga Inc. (ZNGA), The Kroger Co. (KR)

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) shares are 15.36% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.35% or -$0.17 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +19.86% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -4.85% down YTD and 13.50% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 5.22% and 19.06% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 07, 2020, SunTrust recommended the ZNGA stock is a Buy, while earlier, KeyBanc Capital Markets had Resumed the stock as a Overweight on January 15, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the ZNGA stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 13 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.06 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $7.72. The forecasts give the Zynga Inc. stock a price target range of $9.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.60. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 8.55 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 21.56% or -26.07%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 33.30% in the current quarter to $0.05, down from the $0.07 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.27, up 12.50% from $0.26 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.04 and $0.08. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.33 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 117 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 107 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 13,968,301 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 9,234,360. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 2,151,007 and 1,810,277 in purchases and sales respectively.

Buckley Jeffrey, a Chief Accounting Officer at the company, sold 4,304 shares worth $30688.0 at $7.13 per share on Feb 19. The Chief Operating Officer had earlier sold another 12,000 ZNGA shares valued at $85560.0 on Feb 19. The shares were sold at $7.13 per share. Siminoff Ellen F (Director) sold 5,000 shares at $6.94 per share on Feb 14 for a total of $34700.0 while Phillips Phuong Y., (Chief Legal Officer) sold 5,276 shares on Feb 14 for $36932.0 with each share fetching $7.00.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR), on the other hand, is trading around $32.04 with a market cap of $26.80B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $30.44 and spell out a less modest performance – a -5.26% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.34 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the The Kroger Co. (KR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

KR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 2.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $5.92 billion. This represented a 78.83% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $27.97 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.32 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.39 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Apr 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $45.39 billion from $44.46 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $11.03 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $4.05 billion, significantly higher than the $3.73 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.69 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 27 times at The Kroger Co. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 12 times and accounting for 142,004 shares. Insider sales totaled 183,945 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 15 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 44.88M shares after the latest sales, with -0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.50% with a share float percentage of 754.99M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Kroger Co. having a total of 1,083 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 69.1 million shares worth more than $2.0 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 58.0 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.68 billion and represent 7.24% of shares outstanding.