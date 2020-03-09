Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) Vs. Momo Inc. (MOMO): Which Is Riskier?

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO) shares are -23.92% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.02% or $0.21 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +6.75% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -24.36% down YTD and -22.81% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -3.29% and -19.83% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 27, 2019, Wells Fargo recommended the SHO stock is a Outperform, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Downgrade the stock as a Underperform on July 17, 2019. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.20 to suggest that the SHO stock is a “Hold”. 3 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $10.59 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $13.46. The forecasts give the Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. stock a price target range of $15.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $11.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 21.32 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 29.4% or 3.73%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 28.60% in the current quarter to $0.02, down from the $0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.4, down -0.70% from $0.54 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.17 and $0.2. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.36 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 12 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 15 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 576,440 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 222,645. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 524,600 and 222,645 in purchases and sales respectively.

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO), on the other hand, is trading around $28.40 with a market cap of $5.78B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $306.75 and spell out a more modest performance – a 90.74% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $19.68 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Momo Inc. (MOMO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MOMO’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $175.87 million. This represented a 71.76% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $622.81 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.56 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.40 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $2.98 billion from $2.88 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $1.51 billion while total current assets were at $2.06 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $527.97 million, significantly higher than the $336.55 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $506.37 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 4.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.50% with a share float percentage of 137.77M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Momo Inc. having a total of 508 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 13.35 million shares worth more than $447.31 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 6.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 11.78 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $394.68 million and represent 5.98% of shares outstanding.