Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) makes -0.84% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) is 5.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.06 and a high of $74.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The SYNH stock was last observed hovering at around $71.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -8.39% off its average median price target of $79.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.79% off the consensus price target high of $87.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 6.24% higher than the price target low of $67.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $62.82, the stock is -5.32% and -0.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.08 million and changing -11.78% at the moment leaves the stock 16.13% off its SMA200. SYNH registered 52.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $63.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $54.20.

The stock witnessed a -0.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.74%, and is -0.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.67% over the week and 5.08% over the month.

Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) has around 24000 employees, a market worth around $7.42B and $4.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 50.54 and Fwd P/E is 15.17. Profit margin for the company is 2.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.80% and -15.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Syneos Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.68 with sales reaching $1.16B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 467.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.20% in year-over-year returns.

Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) Top Institutional Holders

356 institutions hold shares in Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH), with 556.68k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.53% while institutional investors hold 109.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 118.17M, and float is at 61.25M with Short Float at 11.88%. Institutions hold 108.80% of the Float.

Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 7 times.