T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) And Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Saying Scary Stuff?

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) shares are 12.04% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.23% or -$2.0 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +13.41% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -13.31% down YTD and 12.15% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.55% and 7.42% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 12, 2020, Argus recommended the TMUS stock is a Buy, while earlier, Raymond James had Downgrade the stock as a Outperform on February 21, 2020. 21 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the TMUS stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 21 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 15 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $87.86 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $97.05. The forecasts give the T-Mobile US Inc. stock a price target range of $128.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $87.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 9.47 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 31.36% or -0.99%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.80% in the current quarter to $1.03, down from the $1.06 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.52, up 5.20% from $4.02 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.09 and $1.34. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.43 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 19 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 24 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 741,005 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 374,319. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 727,060 and 351,811 in purchases and sales respectively.

SIEVERT G MICHAEL, a President & COO at the company, sold 4,674 shares worth $350163.0 at $74.92 per share on Jun 17. The President & COO had earlier sold another 4,650 TMUS shares valued at $353811.0 on Jun 18. The shares were sold at $76.09 per share. SIEVERT G MICHAEL (President & COO) sold 4,752 shares at $72.91 per share on Mar 19 for a total of $346445.0 while SIEVERT G MICHAEL, (President & COO) sold 4,766 shares on Mar 18 for $350691.0 with each share fetching $73.58.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM), on the other hand, is trading around $31.77 with a market cap of $9.23B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $34.44 and spell out a more modest performance – a 7.75% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.19 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

IRM’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 18.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $418.52 million. This represented a 61.23% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.08 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.14 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.52 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $13.82 billion from $13.58 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $1.24 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $966.65 million, significantly higher than the $935.55 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $273.67 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 77 times at Iron Mountain Incorporated over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 37 times and accounting for 255,641 shares. Insider sales totaled 146,797 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 40 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.76M shares after the latest sales, with 7.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.70% with a share float percentage of 282.25M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Iron Mountain Incorporated having a total of 820 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 47.6 million shares worth more than $1.52 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 16.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the investment firm holding over 29.0 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $924.16 million and represent 10.09% of shares outstanding.