Tellurian Inc. (TELL) turns bearish with loss of -0.23 points

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) is -83.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.42 and a high of $11.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The TELL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.48% off the consensus price target high of $10.50 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 19.33% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.21, the stock is -76.40% and -81.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.57 million and changing -15.97% at the moment leaves the stock -83.28% off its SMA200. TELL registered -87.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -82.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.20.

The stock witnessed a -84.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -83.31%, and is -32.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 26.54% over the week and 17.85% over the month.

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) has around 176 employees, a market worth around $351.80M and $28.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -14.79% and -89.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-46.60%).

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tellurian Inc. (TELL) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tellurian Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12 with sales reaching $9.13M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 303.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 36.50% in year-over-year returns.

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) Top Institutional Holders

182 institutions hold shares in Tellurian Inc. (TELL), with 144.74M shares held by insiders accounting for 59.25% while institutional investors hold 40.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 290.74M, and float is at 99.47M with Short Float at 25.81%. Institutions hold 16.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.09 million shares valued at $66.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.72% of the TELL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 6.66 million shares valued at $48.51 million to account for 2.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 3.33 million shares representing 1.36% and valued at over $24.27 million, while Electron Capital Partners, LLC holds 1.31% of the shares totaling 3.19 million with a market value of $23.22 million.

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Tellurian Inc. (TELL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SOUKI CHARIF, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SOUKI CHARIF sold 9,853,004 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $1.40 per share for a total of $13.79 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.01 million shares.

Tellurian Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that SOUKI CHARIF (Director) sold a total of 3,642,673 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $1.64 per share for $5.97 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13.86 million shares of the TELL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, SOUKI CHARIF (Director) disposed off 4,493,000 shares at an average price of $1.72 for $7.73 million. The insider now directly holds 17,505,861 shares of Tellurian Inc. (TELL).

Tellurian Inc. (TELL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) that is trading -30.50% down over the past 12 months. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (BCEI) is -30.47% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.73% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 24.2 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 14.65.