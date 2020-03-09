The decline in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) is 99.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.43 and a high of $10.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The BCLI stock was last observed hovering at around $7.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.93% off its average median price target of $11.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.93% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 5.0% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.55, the stock is 38.89% and 71.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.13 million and changing 12.20% at the moment leaves the stock 106.36% off its SMA200. BCLI registered 116.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 115.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.17.

The stock witnessed a 109.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 114.29%, and is 22.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.95% over the week and 15.05% over the month.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) has around 32 employees, a market worth around $199.90M. Distance from 52-week low is 149.27% and -14.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.22. The EPS is expected to shrink by -52.20% this year.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) Top Institutional Holders

48 institutions hold shares in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI), with 4M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.27% while institutional investors hold 9.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.38M, and float is at 22.23M with Short Float at 3.42%. Institutions hold 8.04% of the Float.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Shah Preetam, the company’s EVP, CFO and Treasurer. SEC filings show that Shah Preetam bought 11,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 24 at a price of $3.96 per share for a total of $45929.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 36600.0 shares.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 24 that Kern Ralph Dr. (COO and Chief Medical Officer) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 24 and was made at $3.88 per share for $11640.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 115655.0 shares of the BCLI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 24, Araya Arturo (Chief Commercial Officer) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $3.90 for $11700.0. The insider now directly holds 8,608 shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI).

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MNTA) that is trading 134.94% up over the past 12 months. Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN) is 66.74% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.99% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 828210.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.41.