The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) Vs. People’s United Financial Inc. (PBCT): Those Ticking Clocks

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE: IPG) shares are -13.25% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.24% or -$0.67 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +2.40% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -20.48% down YTD and -9.40% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.18% and -14.80% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 10, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the IPG stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Initiated the stock as a Market Perform on September 24, 2019. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the IPG stock is a “Moderate Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $20.04 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $25.10. The forecasts give the The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stock a price target range of $29.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $23.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 20.16 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 30.9% or 12.87%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 6.00% in the current quarter to $0.11, up from the $0.11 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2, up 2.00% from $1.93 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.33 and $0.51. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.13 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 24 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 21 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,140,612 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,148,434. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 619,155 and 545,640 in purchases and sales respectively.

KRAKOWSKY PHILIPPE, a EVP & COO at the company, sold 63,760 shares worth $1.36 million at $21.29 per share on Mar 02. The Chairman & CEO had earlier sold another 159,105 IPG shares valued at $3.38 million on Mar 02. The shares were sold at $21.27 per share. Bonzani Andrew (EVP, GC & Sec) sold 24,189 shares at $21.29 per share on Mar 02 for a total of $514984.0 while CARROLL CHRISTOPHER F, (SVP,Cont & CAO) sold 10,000 shares on Mar 02 for $212600.0 with each share fetching $21.26.

People’s United Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT), on the other hand, is trading around $14.09 with a market cap of $6.19B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $17.20 and spell out a more modest performance – a 18.08% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.35 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the People’s United Financial Inc. (PBCT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PBCT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 73.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $124.2 million. This represented a 75.01% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $496.9 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.32 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.36 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the cash flow from operating activities totaled $240.8 million, significantly lower than the $589.3 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $173.1 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 61 times at People’s United Financial Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 36 times and accounting for 650,847 shares. Insider sales totaled 483,583 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 25 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 11.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.72M shares after the latest sales, with 8.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.50% with a share float percentage of 431.02M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with People’s United Financial Inc. having a total of 716 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 51.23 million shares worth more than $865.76 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the investment firm holding over 49.43 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $835.3 million and represent 11.40% of shares outstanding.